Agilix Promotes Wagner

Agilix Solutions (St. Louis, MO): Mike Wagner was promoted to VP of Construction. In this new role, he will lead the Agilix construction sales team to expand the company’s market in both its East and West regions, which encompass the Agilix branches in Missouri, Illinois and Kansas.

Based in the company’s St. Louis office, Wagner joined Agilix Solutions in 2021 as firector of Business Development. He brings to his new position extensive blended experience in electrical distribution and electrical contracting, coupled with lean construction knowledge and Six Sigma quality training.

In addition to overseeing the construction sales team, Wagner will be responsible for developing and directing the company’s new Project Solutions Group (PSG), which will play a critical role in delivering added value to Agilix customers.