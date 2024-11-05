Blum Replaces Herweck as CEO of Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric (Rueil-Malmaison,France): Schneider Electric’s board of directors decided unanimously to appoint Olivier Blum as CEO to accelerate the execution of its strategy and engage into the next phase of its development. Blum, a 54-year-old French citizen, led the company’s Energy Management business in all end markets, including data centers. He has been a member of Schneider Electric’s executive committee since 2014.

According to the Schneider Electric press release, its board of directors decided to remove Peter Herweck as CEO due to divergences in the execution of the company roadmap at a time of significant opportunities. He had been in this role for 18 months.

Before Blum’s present role as technology and business leader of the largest business of Schneider Electric, he held a wide array of positions inside the company, including corporate roles as group chief strategy & sustainability officer, and previously chief human resources officer as well as diverse operational roles including five years as country president of greater India (now Schneider’s third largest country), and five years as strategy and business leader in China.

He started his career with almost 10 years in sales, marketing and transformation program roles in France. Jean-Pascal Tricoire, Schneider Electric’s chairman, said in the release, “I welcome Olivier Blum as our new CEO and I wish to thank Peter Herweck for leading Schneider Electric over the past 18 months.

“For more than 30 years, Olivier has been an outstanding and transformative leader at Schneider Electric, deeply understanding our business, our operating model and culture and focusing on future technology and strategic development, while delivering strong and consistent operational performance, as shown by the acceleration of Energy Management under his tenure.”