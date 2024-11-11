Schneider Electric's Gerber Wins Women in Business Award

Schneider Electric (Boston, MA): Jana Gerber, North American president of Microgrids for Schneider Electric, won a Gold Stevie Award in the Saving Energy, Sustainability Category in the 21st annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business. The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor the achievements of women executives, entrepreneurs, employees and the companies they run, worldwide.

As North American Microgrid President, Gerber and her team are dedicated to delivering cutting-edge microgrid solutions. By formulating go-to-market strategies and integrating software, system and products, she and her team support Schneider Electric's customers in achieving their energy efficiency and resilience goals. In North America alone, Schneider Electric has successfully designed, built and currently maintains more than 350 advanced microgrid control projects for its customers.