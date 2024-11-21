Larry Troxel Formerly of Arlington, Passes Away

Larry Troxel, a key member of the Arlington team for many years, passed away earlier this week in Winston-Salem, NC at the age of 78.

After serving in Southeast Asia in the United States Marine Corps, Larry spent his entire career in the electrical industry. He held senior sales and marketing management positions with several iconic brands, including Carlon, AFC and, of course, Arlington Industries.

Besides being the first regional sales manager for Arlington in the western United States, Troxel was also an entrepreneur who started and ran his own rep firm in Southern California, where he represented the Arlington line prior to coming to work for the company.

Even after his retirement in 2013, Troxell continued to consult and work with the late Tom Stark to assist Arlington in creating new product lines. At Larry’s request, there will be no service, but it has been suggested that perhaps the most fitting way to honor his passing is to raise a glass of fine wine in his memory.

Our condolences Larry’s family and the Arlington team.