Daley Selected as President of Mayer Electric Supply

Mayer Electric Supply/Rexel USA (Birmingham, AL): Pat Daley will be president and Rexel senior VP, replacing Mike Kidney who announced he is retiring at the end of the year. Daley will begin his new role on Jan. 2.

Daley most recently served as the VP of Industrial Sales and Strategic Accounts for Schneider Electric’s National Sales Force (NSF). Under his leadership, the NSF-Industrial team was the fastest-growing industrial sales pipe in the organization. He has spearheaded key strategic initiatives, including development of saturation strategy, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) for new customer acquisition and implementing a leadership development program. Prior to that he served as the area sales manager for Schneider’s Southeast Area, the largest in the NSF. Before joining Schneider, Daley spent a decade at Eaton.

“It has been my great pleasure to serve as the president of Mayer for the last two years and work alongside great leaders for nearly two decades with the company,” said Kidney in the press release. “We spent a great deal of time considering the right person for the president of Mayer, and we all reached a unanimous decision that Pat was the one person we felt could lead us forward. We are confident that he will be a strong and effective leader.”