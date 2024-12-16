Roberts Appointed President of Summit Electric Supply

Summit Electric Supply/Sonepar (Albuquerque, NM): Dwayne Roberts will be president of Summit Electric Supply, effective Jan. 3. He has more than two decades of experience in the electrical distribution industry and currently holds the position of VP-Operations. Current Summit President Ed Gerber will be leaving the company, effective Jan. 3 to pursue another opportunity.



Rob Taylor, president Sonepar Americas, said in the press release, “We are deeply appreciative of the tremendous contributions Ed Gerber has made during his tenure as President; his leadership, along with the work of the talented Summit associates, has strengthened Summit, leaving us with a solid foundation for continued success. We look forward to a bright future under Dwayne’s leadership.”

Gerber added in the release, “Dwayne has been an integral part of our leadership team, working side by side with me on our strategic growth plans and organizational development over the last three years. He is fully aligned with our core mission, vision, and values, and his transition into the President’s role will ensure consistency across our organization. Summit’s momentum, customer-centric focus, and strong supplier partnerships will continue to thrive under Dwayne’s leadership.”



Before joining Summit in April 2022 as VP-Operations, Roberts spent more than 21 years at Graybar in various accounting and operational leadership roles. He holds a B.S. in business administration with a focus in accounting from Appalachian State University.