Teerlinck to Leave Crescent Electric Supply, Company to Start Search for New CEO

Crescent Electric Supply Co. (East Dubuque, IL): Scott Teerlinck, president and CEO will leave to pursue opportunities outside the company. Teerlinck will remain with the company through Jan. 31, 2025, to help ensure a smooth transition.

The board of directors is implementing its succession process and will soon commence a search for the next CEO. Kristi Dahlke, senior VP and CFO, will serve as interim CEO.

"We have come a long way since January 2021, when we kicked off our transformation to meet the changing needs of the marketplace and the expectations of our shareholders," said Teerlinck in the press release. "During our transformational journey, we have navigated the highs and lows of inflation, supply chain disruptions and a global pandemic. I am extremely proud of how our employees have remained engaged and customer-focused along the way. I am equally grateful for the support of our supplier partners as we jointly pivoted toward stronger alignment and collaboration."

Board Chair Mike Sullivan said in the release, "The board, company, and shareholders appreciate Scott's leadership over the last five years. With foundational changes in place, we remain committed to our strategy and will continue to build new capabilities to enable Crescent to win in today's competitive environment."

Ranked #11 in Electrical Wholesaling’s 2024 Top 100 Distributors ranking, Crescent Electric has more than 140 branches in 28 states. In addition to the Crescent Electric brand, customers are served by BA Supply in Missouri, Interstate Electric Supply in Idaho and Oregon, Mesco Electrical Supply in Ohio, National Electric Supply in New Mexico, Womack Electric Supply in Virginia and North Carolina, Stoneway Electric in Washington and Idaho, and Lowe Electric in Georgia and South Carolina.