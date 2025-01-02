United Electric Supply Announces Key Leadership Changes

United Electric Supply (Wilmington, DE): The company announced five key leadership changes. Tony Buonocore has been promoted to president of United Electric Supply. Previously serving as VP of Industry Sales and Field Services, Buonocore helped United expand its services offering and sales strategies. Tony will now oversee the company’s sales and operations teams. His leadership and vision will be instrumental in guiding the company into the future.

Becky Starkey has been promoted to VP-Marketing and Supplier Advancement. In her new role, she will continue to drive United’s marketing and e-commerce strategy while overseeing supplier advancement. She will focus on developing and implementing growth strategies with key suppliers and customers, ensuring alignment with the company’s vision and goals.

In other personnel news at the company, Montana Nuble has been named Senior Regional Service Center (RSC) Manager, a promotion from RSC Manager. He will continue to manage the company’s Culpeper Regional Service Center, where he supported the exponential growth of United’s wire capabilities. His expanded responsibilities will leverage his expertise in testing and implementing new technologies, process improvements and training programs across all United’s RSC’s.

Susan Kerner was also promoted and has transitioned from a previous role in strategic pricing and analytics to Director of Data Analytics and Digital Innovation. Her expertise in data, systems, project management and forward-thinking approach will advance United’s focus on digital innovation. In her new role, she will lead the implementation of innovative digital solutions and manage existing applications to enhance operational efficiency and customer experience.

Tammy Brindle has also been promoted and is now Product Manager-Gear, Chesapeake Territory. Previously, she was a product specialist in the gear department and has extensive industry experience as a project manager. In her new role, she will leverage her expertise to drive project management, product strategy and operational success within the gear department.