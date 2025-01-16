  • E-NEWSLETTER SUBSCRIPTIONS
  • EW DIGITAL ISSUE ARCHIVES
  • ADVERTISE

    • Latest from People

    Illustration 60886103 / kheng ho to / Dreamstime.com
    rep_appointment_illustration_60886103__kheng_ho_to
    United Electric Supply
    unitedelectricsupply_1920v2

    Sponsored

    Illustration 19276996 / dirk erck / Dreamstime.com
    6789262abd70b1167c82f7b8 People Onthe Move Illustration 19276996 Dirk Erck
    1. News
    2. People

    Heffernan Joins Zekelman in Senior Sales Role

    Jan. 16, 2025
    Zekelman
    zekelman_heffernanheadshot_002_copy

    Zekelman (Chicago, IL): Kevin Heffernan has joined the company as its new senior VP, Electrical Sales. In this role, he will have full commercial responsibility for Zekelman’s expanding portfolio of electrical products.

    Heffernan has more than 15 years of experience in the electrical industry, most recently serving as the VP of Sales and Marketing at Encore Wire. Prior to that role, Heffernan held senior leadership positions with Current (formerly GE Current) and Smiths Detection (formerly Morpho Detection).

    Heffernan holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the United States Military Academy at West Point and an MBA from the University of Richmond Robins School of Business.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations