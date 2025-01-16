Heffernan Joins Zekelman in Senior Sales Role

Zekelman (Chicago, IL): Kevin Heffernan has joined the company as its new senior VP, Electrical Sales. In this role, he will have full commercial responsibility for Zekelman’s expanding portfolio of electrical products.

Heffernan has more than 15 years of experience in the electrical industry, most recently serving as the VP of Sales and Marketing at Encore Wire. Prior to that role, Heffernan held senior leadership positions with Current (formerly GE Current) and Smiths Detection (formerly Morpho Detection).

Heffernan holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the United States Military Academy at West Point and an MBA from the University of Richmond Robins School of Business.