Viking Electric Hires New Sales Manager for Twin Cities Contractor Market

Viking Electric/Sonepar (Minneapolis, MN): Viking Electric hired Gregg Miller as its new Twin Cities Contractor Sales Manager. He brings more than 26 years of experience in the electrical distribution industry, including roles in outside sales, branch/operations manager, sales manager, and, most recently, director of sales and acquisitions. In his new role, Miller will manage Viking Electric’s sales strategy across the Twin Cities metro area.

“Gregg’s industry experience and record of managing sales growth will serve us well as we continue to grow our company’s contractor-related services,” Viking Electric VP of Contractor Sales Brett Wilson said in the press release. “We will rely on his extensive sales and management experience to position Viking Electric as an indispensable electrical supply chain partner central to our customers’ success.”

As part of Sonepar, Viking Electric now has 23 locations in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Chicago (Sunrise Electric). The company was founded in 1964, in St. Paul, Minnesota and serves residential and commercial electrical contractors, industrial, tool, and related markets. It stocks more than 30,000 products from 400 manufacturers including electrical supplies, lighting, power tools, hand tools, wire and cable, automation, data com and switchgear.