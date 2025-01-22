  • E-NEWSLETTER SUBSCRIPTIONS
  • EW DIGITAL ISSUE ARCHIVES
  • ADVERTISE

    • Latest from People

    Illustration 60886103 / kheng ho to / Dreamstime.com
    rep_appointment_illustration_60886103__kheng_ho_to
    Illustration 19276996 / dirk erck / Dreamstime.com
    people_onthe_move_illustration_19276996__dirk_erck

    Sponsored

    Illustration 60886103 / kheng ho to /Dreamstime.com
    6791749885ea7684c530f413 Rep Appointment Illustration 60886103 Kheng Ho To
    1. News
    2. People

     Standard Electric Supply Co. Announces Key Leadership Promotions and Appointments

    Jan. 22, 2025

    Standard Electric Supply (Milwaukee, WI):  The company announced several key leadership promotions. Cassie Petty has been named Chief Human Resources and Quality Officer. She has dedicated 41 years to Standard Electric, during which she has continually taken on increasing responsibilities. Several other executives were promoted to vice president roles: Megan Schultz: VP - Finance;  Penny Mingerink: VP - Warehouse Operations;  and Kati Broady: VP Supplier Relations and Digital Transformation.

    “These leaders have consistently demonstrated their dedication and ability to drive success. Their strategic insights and operational expertise have made them invaluable members of our senior management team,” said Matt Stern, COO, in the press release. “I am confident they will continue to contribute significantly to our company’s growth and success for many years to come.”

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations