 Standard Electric Supply Co. Announces Key Leadership Promotions and Appointments

Standard Electric Supply (Milwaukee, WI): The company announced several key leadership promotions. Cassie Petty has been named Chief Human Resources and Quality Officer. She has dedicated 41 years to Standard Electric, during which she has continually taken on increasing responsibilities. Several other executives were promoted to vice president roles: Megan Schultz: VP - Finance; Penny Mingerink: VP - Warehouse Operations; and Kati Broady: VP Supplier Relations and Digital Transformation.

“These leaders have consistently demonstrated their dedication and ability to drive success. Their strategic insights and operational expertise have made them invaluable members of our senior management team,” said Matt Stern, COO, in the press release. “I am confident they will continue to contribute significantly to our company’s growth and success for many years to come.”