Hewitt Joins Ideal Industries' Board of Directors

Ideal Industries (Sycamore, IL): John Hewitt was appointed to the company’s board of directors. He brings more than 30 years of experience in the technology and industrial sectors. He is currently the CEO of Robertshaw Controls Co., where he leads a global workforce of approximately 6,000 employees. His other senior management roles include president of the Americas region at Vertiv; VP and managing director at Aptiv; and senior VP and general manager at TE Connectivity.

Hewitt joins Board Chairman Meghan Juday, Ideal; Ideal’s CEO Steve Henn; and directors Janet Zelenka and Chris Baldwin on the Ideal board of directors. Hewitt holds a bachelor’s of science in finance and accounting from Oklahoma State University and a MBA in international business from Arizona State University. He currently serves on the board of Robertshaw Controls and Accelsius Holdings, which develops solutions to remove thermal constraints in data centers.