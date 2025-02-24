Panduit Appoints Bausch as Vice President of North America Sales

Panduit Corp. (Tinley Park, IL): Scott Bausch as VP of North America Sales. With an extensive background in the industry, Bausch will be responsible for overseeing U.S. and Canada sales within the Network Infrastructure and Electrical Infrastructure organizations and driving the strategic direction for Panduit North America sales operations.

Bausch's association with Panduit dates back to 1994, when he first joined the company as an account manager for the Ohio sales territory. Throughout his decade of service with Panduit, he developed a strong track record of success, building lasting relationships with customers and contributing to significant growth. Since then, Bausch has held multiple general manager and sales roles including his most recent job as senior VP of Revenue Operations and Strategic Accounts within Legrand’s Electrical Division.

Bausch holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from St. John Fisher College in Rochester, N.Y., and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from Franklin University.