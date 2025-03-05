 Service Wire Co. Appoints Strategic Advisor and CFO

Service Wire (Culloden, WV): The company named current Executive Vice President Chuck Oldaker, as strategic advisor to the president, and Rose Schilling as CFO. Oldaker has served as executive VP and CFO at Service Wire for the past two decades. Schilling comes to Service Wire with decades of high-level financial management experience — most recently as CFO at EEW American Offshore Structures. In their respective roles, Oldaker will help determine the strategic direction of the company going forward, and Schilling will lead Service Wire in financial systems, technology initiatives, and HR programs.

“I am excited to have Chuck and Rose in these positions,” said Louis Weisberg, Service Wire president, in the press release. “With their leadership, Service Wire is positioned for success for many years to come.”