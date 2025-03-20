Viking Electric's Stanslaski Promoted to Corporate Role at Sonepar

Viking Electric/Sonepar (St. Paul MN): Viking’s president, Stacy Stanslaski, has been appointed VP Business Transformation within Sonepar’s Digital Enterprise organization, where she will be responsible for accelerating digital initiatives to make life easier and more productive for customers and associates. Stanslaski has served as Viking Electric’s president for eight years and will continue leading the company until her successor is appointed. The company is conducting an internal and external search for a successor to lead the company into its next chapter.

In the newly created transformation role, Stanslaski will support the expansion of new technologies and omnichannel processes across Sonepar’s business in the U.S. Through broadscale interface with operating companies, she will enable widespread adoption of solutions that increase productivity, streamline processes and enable a best-in-class customer experience.

Stanslaski has a bachelor’s degree in accounting and spent the early part of her career as Viking Electric’s corporate controller. From that position, she joined the company’s human resources team and eventually took a role in sales leadership. She also led Viking Electric through an ERP conversion. In 2017, she was promoted to president. During her tenure as president, Viking Electric experienced significant growth.