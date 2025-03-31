Border States’ Eddleman to Retire

Border States (Fargo, ND): Matt Eddleman, executive VP Construction Core Market, will be retiring from the company on March 31. Eddleman has dedicated his entire career to the electrical industry, including roles in manufacturing and more than 30 years in electrical distribution. He joined Border States in 2005 as the Southwest Region Manager, later serving as VP of the Southwest Region and Executive VP – West before stepping into his current role in April 2024. Throughout his career, Eddleman’s drive for success and focus on people has shaped his approach to leadership and added tremendous value to his work at Border States.

As he transitions into retirement, Eddleman reflects on his career and acknowledges the relationships built with fellow employee-owners, as well as the numerous customers and vendors he’s worked with. “It’s a bittersweet moment filled with both excitement for the future and a deep sense of gratitude for the journey I’ve had at Border States,” Eddleman said in the press release. “I’ve witnessed first-hand how this ownership culture fosters a unique level of commitment, collaboration and care – not just for each other, but also our customers and vendors. My goal was to help build a diverse team of servant leaders who will continue to guide Border States toward a wildly successful future. I feel a sense of pride in having accomplished just that, leaving behind a great team.”