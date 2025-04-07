    • Latest from People

    Guidry Joins McNaughton-McKay as Executive VP- Sales & Marketing

    April 7, 2025
    Guidry is well-respected industry veteran who was most recently senior VP of AD's Electrical Division.
    McNaughton-McKay Electric
    Steve Guidry
    Steve Guidry

    McNaughton-McKay Electric Co. (Madison Heights, MI): Steven Guidry was appointed executive VP Sales & Marketing. In this role, he will be responsible for leading sales, marketing, business development, and overall growth strategies across the McNaughton-McKay organization.

    Guidry brings over 30 years of experience in the electrical distribution and manufacturing sector, with over 20 years in electrical distribution. Prior to joining McNaughton-McKay, he served as senior VP of AD’s Electrical – U.S. Division, where he was responsible for supplier partnerships and strategic initiatives focused on driving mutual success with AD’s independent distributors and suppliers. His career also includes leadership roles at The Reynolds Company (a wholly owned subsidiary of McNaughton-McKay), Panduit, and JD Martin Co. Guidry is a graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

    “Steven is a seasoned leader with a long track record of success” said Mark Borin, McNaughton McKay’s president & CEO, in the press release. “His strategic mindset, deep industry relationships, and passion for driving value will strengthen McNaughton-McKay's ability to deliver innovative solutions and service to our customers and partners.”

    “It’s a privilege to join McNaughton-McKay, a company known for its excellence and employee ownership culture,” said Guidry in the press release. “I am deeply grateful for my time at AD and proud of what we accomplished together. I look forward to this next chapter and the opportunity to contribute to McNaughton-McKay’s continued success.”

