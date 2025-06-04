Eaton Promotes Russler; Murphy to Retire After 20 Years of Service

Murphy joined Eaton in 1997 and has held numerous leadership roles across sales, marketing and channel operations. Since 2018, she has led North American sales for Eaton’s electrical business, spanning industrial, original equipment manufacturer (OEM), utility, commercial, data center, service and general sales teams.

Russler joined Eaton in 2005 through its Technical Sales Leadership Development Program and has held various leadership roles in manufacturing, marketing and sales. Most recently, he served as senior vice president and general manager of the Power Components Division. He holds a MBA from Lenoir-Rhyne University and a bachelor’s degree in engineering management from Miami University. Russler will remain based in Pittsburgh.

Additionally, Molly Jenks was appointed VP of segments for Eaton’s North American sales team and Tom McCarron was named VP of U.S. sales for Eaton’s Electrical Sector. Jenks and McCarron will report directly to Russler and operate out of Pittsburgh.

Jenks joined Eaton in 2015 and was previously the VP of sales for both the OEM and Bussmann series products and director of marketing for Eaton’s industrial controls team. McCarron brings more than 38 years of industry experience to his new role. He most recently served as Northeast regional VP for Eaton’s North American sales team.