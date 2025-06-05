Goreev Joins Mersen as Regional Sales Manager for Western Canada

Mersen Electrical Power (Newburyport, MA)

Andrey Goreev joined Mersen as regional sales manager for the Western Canada Region. He will report to Tom Arbanas, VP of Distribution Sales and Customer Care, Canada.

Goreev has more than 18 years of experience in industrial automation, control systems and strategic sales leadership across global markets. Most recently, he held the role of business development manager at Weidmüller Canada, where he led automation sales initiatives across western Canada, driving revenue growth, reducing sales cycle times and expanding into emerging sectors like renewable energy. Prior to that, he served in progressively senior roles within Weidmüller, including Major Projects & Key Accounts manager and industry manager for Power & Utilities in Russia.

His career began at Endress+Hauser, where he advanced from field sales engineer to regional sales manager, playing a key role in market expansion and managing high-value industrial clients.

Goreev holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Royal Roads University from Victoria, British Columbia, and a bachelor of engineering degree in Electrical Power Systems from South-Ural State University in Russia. He is taking over this role from Mark Lipton, who is retiring after 24 years of service, end of June 2025.