AD’s Independent Electrical Supply Division Welcomes Ballard as Senior VP of Supplier Relations

AD (Wayne, PA): West Ballard joined the organization as senior VP of Supplier Relations for the Independent Electrical Supply Division (IESD), effective June 16. He will lead the development and execution of supplier strategies across the Independent Electrical Supply Division, including the development of programs that are focused on helping members accelerate growth with supplier partners.

Karen Baker, president of AD’s Independent Electrical Supply Division, said in the press release, "West joins AD at a great time. His deep channel experience, leadership and strong relationships within the Electrical channel will help drive new opportunities and enhance the value we deliver to both our members and supplier partners.”

Ballard brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in the electrical, electronic and utility markets, including extensive work with AD and independent distribution. Most recently, he served as VP of Strategic Accounts at Hubbell, where he led the corporate relationship with AD and helped deepen engagement across Hubbell’s enterprise. His prior roles include leadership positions at Hubbell, Eaton, nVent/Hoffman and Panduit.

"The strength of our supplier partnerships is core to our strategy and success,” said Marisol Fernandez, president of AD’s Electrical & Industrial Business Unit, in the press release. “West brings a proven ability to foster collaborative relationships and align supplier and member priorities for mutual growth. We are excited to have West in this key role as we continue building the future of the Independent Electrical Supply Division.”