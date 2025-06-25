Obituary: Ed Heon

He graduated from the University of Massachusetts in 1959 and the Northeastern University MBA program in 1965, and worked for Uniroyal, Sylvania, and SCM Corp. Ed developed, pioneered, and operated several of his own companies, primarily in product data management for the auto and electrical distribution industries. He also founded and eventually sold DATAgility to IDEA in 2022.Ed will be remembered as a visionary in the field of electrical product data, a rabid New England sports fan, enthusiastic golfer and expert gardener. The staff of Electrical Wholesaling loved chatting with Ed about electrical product data, and we will miss him. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.