Fromm’s Hanna Joins NAED Board of Directors

Fromm (Reading, PA): John Hanna, president and COO, has been elected to the board of directors of the National Association of Electrical Distributors (NAED). With decades of experience in electrical distribution, John brings strong leadership and strategic insight to this national role. He also currently serves as the Electrical Division co-chair for Affiliated Distributors (AD). As an NAED board member, John will help guide the association’s strategic initiatives supporting its member distributors through education, research, workforce development, and advocacy.