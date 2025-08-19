Zekelman Industries Announces Leadership Updates

Zekelman Industries (Chicago, IL)

Jeff Cole (left) has been named COO and Chris Hoyt has been appointed president of Atlas Tube.

In the COO role, Cole will oversee operations for all pipe and tube divisions, including plant operations and engineering functions. As the operations leader, he will partner closely with business unit presidents to align operational strategies and drive execution of their organizational objectives. Additionally, he will lead teams focused on operational training, project management, and continuous improvement. Cole began his career with Atlas Tube as a mill operator and is a 32-year veteran of the company, most recently serving as president of Atlas Tube.

Chris Hoyt succeeds Jeff Cole at Atlas Tube. In Hoyt’s new role as president of that company, he will be responsible for the overall success of Atlas Tube with direct oversight of sales, service, and production planning teams. Hoyt joined Zekelman in 2022 as the VP of Sales. Atlas Tube and is a seasoned commercial leader having held multiple sales leadership roles in the U.S. steel industry prior to joining Atlas Tube.

“The appointments of Jeff and Chris, and the changes to our structure will drive operating performance and customer service to even higher levels,” stated Tom Muth, President, Pipe and Tube division. “We are dedicated to fostering leadership that aligns with our company values and vision for growth, innovation, and customer-focused solutions.”

Zekelman is a family of operating companies which include Atlas Tube, Picoma, Sharon Tube, Wheatland Tube, Western Tube and Z Modular. It has 19 manufacturing locations and 3,200-plus employees across North America and is a very large independent manufacturer of hollow structural sections (HSS) and steel pipe and a major producer of electrical conduit and elbows, couplings, and nipples in North America.