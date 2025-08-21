Electri-Flex Promotes Klein to VP of Sales & Marketing

In his new role, Klein will continue to lead strategic initiatives, strengthen customer partnerships and foster cross-departmental collaboration to ensure cohesive company growth.
Aug. 21, 2025
Electri-Flex
Electri-Flex Co. (Roselle, IL)

Brock Klein was promoted to VP of Sales & Marketing. “Since joining Electri-Flex, Brock has played a key role in shaping the direction of our sales and marketing efforts,” said Jan Ruthe, COO, in the press release. “Through his vision, leadership, and dedication, he has helped pave the way for both the team and the company to reach new levels of performance.”

In his new role, Klein will continue to lead strategic initiatives, strengthen customer partnerships and foster cross-departmental collaboration to ensure cohesive company growth. He joined Electri-Flex in 2017 as regional sales manager, bringing with him over a decade of experience in the electrical industry, including business development and product management.

