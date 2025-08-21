Barrett to Join Electra Sales as Executive VP

Electra Sales of North Texas, Inc. (Dallas, TX)

This employee-owned manufacturers’ representative, appointed Randy Barrett executive VP, effective Oct. 1. Barrett brings more than 20 years of electrical industry experience, including six years as South Central regional manager for Zekelman Industries representing Western Tube & Conduit, Picoma and ZI-Strut. Prior to Zekelman, he spent nine years with Service Wire Co. as director of Sales. In his new role, Barrett will join Gary Phillips, VP of Sales, and Wayne Goodwin, VP of Marketing, to comprise the new leadership team at Electra Sales of North Texas.

“We are excited to welcome Randy to Electra Sales,” said Bob Easterlin, co-president of Electra Sales. “We’ve had the privilege of working closely with him for many years in his roles at Zekelman and Service Wire. Randy is a proven leader with exceptional vision, and we are confident his experience and insight will strengthen our leadership team and help us continue building for the future.”

Barrett said he looks forward to the opportunity to bring his experience to Electra Sales, especially given his long-standing relationship with the company. “Over the years, I’ve admired Electra Sales not only as a business partner but as a trusted team of professionals dedicated to serving customers,” Barrett said. “I’m honored to join this organization, and I’m excited to collaborate with Gary, Wayne, and the rest of the team to build on Electra Sales’ legacy of service, growth, and employee ownership.”

Electra Sales of North Texas, Inc. is a 100% employee-owned manufacturers’ representative. Founded in 1977, the company represents manufacturers across Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Tennessee, northern Mississippi and northwest Louisiana. With offices in Dallas, Tulsa, Little Rock, and Nashville, Electra Sales is committed to driving growth for its manufacturer clients, delivering value to its customers, and creating opportunities for its employee-owners.