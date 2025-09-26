NEMA Announces 2025 Industry Award Honorees

The National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA), Arlington, VA,announced the recipients of its most prestigious annual awards, honoring leaders and innovators whose contributions are shaping the future of the electrical manufacturing industry. The awards will be presented at NEMA’s Annual Meeting in Palm Beach, FL, in November.

NEMA Bernard H. Falk Award

NEMA’s top honor, the Bernard H. Falk Award, recognizes a senior business leader for outstanding lifetime achievement in the electroindustry. The 2025 Falk Award will be presented to John Selldorff, former CEO, Legrand North and Central America. With 22 years of leadership both at Legrand and on the NEMA Board of Directors, Selldorff is known for his strategic insight, tenacity and dedication to excellence in the electrical industry.

NEMA Kite & Key Award

The Kite & Key Award honors individuals who have advanced the electrical industry through their active and sustained leadership in NEMA’s activities. The 2025 Kite & Key Award will be presented to:

Steve Campolo, Leviton Manufacturing Co. VP, Codes, Standards & Certification for his contributions and commitment to the industry through his active leadership in code development, design and development of both ground-fault and arc-fault circuit interrupters, and unwavering commitment to electrical safety, innovation, and standards development.

Michael O’Boyle, Signify North America Corporation, Manager, Technical Policy, for the vital role he has played in advancing technical standards and ensuring U.S. leadership in global lighting safety and innovation.

Paul Orr, NEMA Technical Fellow, Grid, for his more than 35 years of dedication to advancing the integrity, consistency, and quality of electrical grid equipment. Orr is recognized for his record of ensuring that NEMA member positions are represented with precision and credibility across numerous domestic and international standards bodies, for shaping NEMA’s approach to harmonization, and for ensuring U.S. leadership and alignment with international and regional standards.The Emerging Leader Award recognizes an individual with fewer than 10 years of experience in the industry who has distinguished themselves through impactful work in their company and with NEMA.

NEMA Emerging Leader Award

This year’s Emerging Leader Award will be presented to Nick D’Angelo, director of Public Affairs, Eaton, for his active engagement in NEMA’s public affairs committees, advocacy priorities, policy leadership, and support for the electroindustry.

Illuminations Award for Business Innovation

The Illuminations Award for Business Innovation is presented to a NEMA member company with fewer than 500 employees that has demonstrated success through entrepreneurial expertise, application of advanced technology, or pioneering innovation. The 2025 Illuminations Award will be presented to SDi, LLC for its success in delivering safer, smarter, and more efficient solutions that advance the electrical manufacturing industry, specifically in the areas of revolutionized fire alarm testing, modernized inspection processes and digitization of monitoring practices and devices.

“These dedicated professionals and NEMA members are representative of the standards of excellence – talent, expertise and commitment – that NEMA seeks to attract, cultivate, and amplify,” said NEMA President and CEO Debra Phillips, in the press release. “It’s an honor and privilege to see that they are recognized for their contributions to the standards, public policies, and technological innovations that ensure millions of people enjoy a safe, reliable, and efficient electrical system.”