Wesco Promotes Dan Furrow

Dan Furrow is now senior VP & general manager, Electrical and Electronic Solutions (EES. He will be assuming the responsibilities for the Industrial business, in addition to retaining responsibility for the International business and Global Accounts organizations. This move aligns with Wesco’s foundational strategy to extend the organization’s industry-leading scale and help customers navigate ongoing challenges in the electrical industry.

Prior to his current responsibilities, Mr. Furrow held many roles since joining the company in 2005, including leadership positions in marketing, category management and sales. Most recently, he was VP & general manager of Global Accounts for Wesco’s EES business, managing the company’s largest and most complex customer relationships.