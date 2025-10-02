Wesco Promotes Dan Furrow

Prior to his current responsibilities, Mr. Furrow held many roles since joining the company in 2005, including leadership positions in marketing, category management and sales.
Oct. 2, 2025
Illustration 60886103 / kheng ho to /Dreamstime.com
68de89334f76618ffd3ee3a6 Rep Appointment Illustration 60886103 Kheng Ho To
Wesco
Dan Furrow

Dan Furrow

Dan Furrow is now senior VP & general manager, Electrical and Electronic Solutions (EES. He will be assuming the responsibilities for the Industrial business, in addition to retaining responsibility for the International business and Global Accounts organizations. This move aligns with Wesco’s foundational strategy to extend the organization’s industry-leading scale and help customers navigate ongoing challenges in the electrical industry.

 Prior to his current responsibilities, Mr. Furrow held many roles since joining the company in 2005, including leadership positions in marketing, category management and sales. Most recently, he was VP & general manager of Global Accounts for Wesco’s EES business, managing the company’s largest and most complex customer relationships.

Sign up for Electrical Wholesaling Newsletters
Get the latest news and updates.

Related

Eaton Promotes Russler; Murphy to Retire After 20 Years of Service
Wark Rejoins LEDVANCE as Vice President of Trade Sales-US
How Utilities Buried in Fiberglass Conduit Protect the Infrastructure We Depend On
Sponsored
Case Study: Major Auto EV Plant
Sponsored