City Electric Supply Announces Leadership Transition

City Electric Supply (CES) (Dallas, TX): Co-CEO Andrew Dawes (photo above) will retire on April 30, 2026, following more than three decades of service. Dawes, who was appointed co-CEO in 2023, will be succeeded by current VP of Operations Blair Feidler. Feidler will be promoted to co-CEO and will serve alongside Co-CEO John Gray.

“Andrew has been an exceptional leader whose contributions have helped strengthen the company and our people over the years,” said Global CEO Jeremy Saunders in the press release. “From his early days in the branches to his role as co-CEO, he has demonstrated a commitment to excellence at every level, and we would like to thank Andrew for his incredible service and wish him the very best of health and happiness in his well-deserved retirement.”

“I’ve had the privilege of working alongside Andrew for many years, previously as co-COO and currently as co-CEO,” said co-CEO John Gray in the release. “He has not only been a trusted partner but also a friend throughout the years. We’ve accomplished a great deal together, and I’ve seen firsthand the dedication, insight, and leadership he brings to the company. It has been an honor to work alongside him.”