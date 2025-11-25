City Electric Supply Announces Leadership Transition

City Electric Supply (CES) (Dallas, TX): Co-CEO Andrew Dawes (photo above) will retire on April 30, 2026, following more than three decades of service. Dawes, who was appointed co-CEO in 2023, will be succeeded by current VP of Operations Blair Feidler. Feidler will be promoted to co-CEO and will serve alongside Co-CEO John Gray.
“Andrew has been an exceptional leader whose contributions have helped strengthen the company and our people over the years,” said Global CEO Jeremy Saunders in the press release. “From his early days in the branches to his role as co-CEO, he has demonstrated a commitment to excellence at every level, and we would like to thank Andrew for his incredible service and wish him the very best of health and happiness in his well-deserved retirement.”
“I’ve had the privilege of working alongside Andrew for many years, previously as co-COO and currently as co-CEO,” said co-CEO John Gray in the release. “He has not only been a trusted partner but also a friend throughout the years. We’ve accomplished a great deal together, and I’ve seen firsthand the dedication, insight, and leadership he brings to the company. It has been an honor to work alongside him.”
Dawes joined the company in 1992 as a driver and advanced through roles in inside sales, branch management, and operations management. He became VP of operations for CES Canada in 2012 and moved to the U.S. in 2017 as co-COO. He continued to oversee Canadian operations while helping lead new initiatives such as the CES eCommerce platform in 2019 and specialized departments, including National Solutions. He championed innovation and expanded the fulfillment center network from one location in 2018 to six locations across North America today.
Feidler began his CES career in 1997 as a driver and warehouse associate at the company’s Monroe branch in North Carolina. Within a year, he was promoted to operations manager, then to outside sales, and by 2000 became branch manager, opening the Westinghouse branch in Charlotte. Over the next two decades, he advanced through several positions as district manager, regional manager, and vice president of operations. In his most recent role, he has overseen the growth of more than 150 branches across 11 states. He also led the development of the CES One-Line Service, a first-of-its-kind panelboard and switchboard assembly service, powered by a partnership with one of the industry’s top vendors and support from CES fulfillment centers across North America.
As Dawes prepares for retirement on April 30, 2026, and Feidler steps into his new role on May 1, CES is finalizing succession plans to ensure a smooth transition and continued success.
