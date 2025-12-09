Graybar Announces Leadership Changes

Graybar (St. Louis, MO): The company announced the following leadership changes that will take effect in early 2026:

Dennis DeSousa, currently chief of staff and a member of Graybar’s board of directors, will retire on April 1, 2026, after nearly four decades with the company.

Ellen Rebne, now senior VP -Sales, will retire on Jan. 1, 2026, after more than 36 years with the company.

Andy Ipson, who currently serves as senior VP - Supply Chain Management will take on expanded responsibilities as senior VP - Sales and Service on Jan. 1, 2026. In this role, he will provide strategic direction for both sales and service, while maintaining oversight of the company’s operations and supply chain functions.

Regis Ganley will be promoted to VP - Market Development on Jan. 1, 2026. He currently serves as director of Business Development.

Paul Steckler will be promoted to VP - Investment and Inventory Management on Jan. 1, 2026. He currently serves as director of Inventory Management and Optimization.

W. Russell Wood will be promoted to VP - Category Management on Jan. 1, 2026. He currently serves as director of Business Development.

“Dennis DeSousa and Ellen Rebne have set a remarkable example of commitment and leadership, and we thank them for their outstanding contributions,” said Kathleen Mazzarella, Graybar’s chairman, president and CEO, in the press release. “Looking forward, strong leadership will continue to drive our long-term growth and transformation. I’m proud to congratulate our newly promoted leaders and am confident they will help power our success for years to come.”

Graybar is ranked as the #3 electrical distributor in EW’s 2025 Top 100 ranking with $11.6 billion sales and 350 locations.