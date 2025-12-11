Ipson and Stone Elected to Graybar’s Board of Directors

Graybar (St. Louis, MO)

Andrew Ipson and Danna Stone were elected to the company’s board of directors. Ipson, who currently serves as senior VP - Supply Chain Management, has 27 years of industry experience. He joined Graybar in 2008 as a branch manager in California, and was promoted to director, Electrical Sales in 2017. He was named VP - Strategic Accounts in 2021 and later served as District VP in St. Louis. Ipson was promoted to his current role earlier this year, and he will assume the expanded role of senior VP Sales and Service on Jan. 1, 2026.

Stone, who currently serves as senior VP - Marketing, has 26 years of industry experience. She joined Graybar in 2014 as VP - Strategic Accounts. She became district VP in St. Louis in 2015 and was named VP - Category Management in 2022. She was named VP t - Marketing in 2024 and promoted into her current role earlier this year.

“Andy and Danna are proven leaders who have extensive business experience and a strong commitment to Graybar’s values and employee ownership culture,” said Graybar's Chairman, President and CEO Kathleen Mazzarella in the press release. “As they join Graybar’s board of directors, I am confident that they will continue to provide the strategic direction and valuable insights that are vital to our company’s long-term growth and transformation.”

Graybar is ranked #3 on Electrical Wholesaling’s 2025 Top 100 ranking with $11.6 billion in sales and 350 locations.