Hanna to Become Fromm's CEO on Jan. 1

John Hanna, president and COO, will become CEO of the company effective Jan. 1, 2026. This transition culminates a succession plan designed to support Fromm’s continued growth and sustainability.

Over nearly three decades, Hanna has been a driving force behind many of Fromm’s most important initiatives, from expanding into new markets to building a highly talented management team. He has held numerous key leadership roles in the electrical industry, most notably with Affiliated Distributors (AD) and the National Association of Electrical Distributors (NAED).

Michael Fromm, a third-generation family member who joined the business in 1991 and served as its CEO since 2009, oversaw significant growth through four acquisitions and the launch of an engineering services subsidiary. He will continue with the company as chairman of the board.

During his tenure, the company’s reputation as a highly respected employer and civic business community leader flourished.

Hanna is the first non-family member to lead the 102-year-old firm. Said Michael Fromm in the press release, “John manages with integrity and a deep commitment to our core principles. I could not be more confident in his ability to lead the company into the future.”

“This is an important moment for Fromm,” Hanna said in the release. “Mike led with endless passion and remarkable vision, and his continued involvement as board chair ensures that the values that have guided Fromm for more than a century remain at the heart of everything we do.”

Fromm is ranked #76 on Electrical Wholesaling's 2025 Top 100 listing