Border States Names Hoertz VP of Digital Transformation

Border States (Fargo, ND)

As VP-Digital Transformation, Charlie Hoertz will lead Border States' enterprise-wide digital strategy. Through the use of advanced technologies, including AI tools, process automation, data analytics and IoT, Hoertz will spearhead the organization’s efforts to increase efficiency and elevate experiences for employee-owners, customers and vendors.

"The pace of change driven by technology and AI is unprecedented, and success requires bold leadership and a clear vision,” said Jason Stein, Chief Information Officer at Border States, in the press release. “Charlie’s appointment as VP-Digital Transformation reflects Border States' commitment to accelerating innovation and creating measurable value for our customers, employee-owners and partners. This role will help us harness advanced technologies to modernize processes, unlock insights and deliver exceptional experiences across the enterprise."

Hoertz joins Border States with more than 15 years of global experience leading digital transformation. He has held previous roles as a senior advisory board member for a European private equity firm and as a Chief Digital Officer, with experience spanning manufacturing, supply chain and commercial functions. Hoertz brings an emphasis on delivering tangible results and a track record of implementing progressive data strategies and cutting-edge technologies to his role at Border States.

Hoertz holds a bachelor’s degree from Ohio State University and a master’s degree in business administration (MBA) from Louisiana State University. He completed MIT’s two-year Advanced Management Program and teaches digital transformation in the MBA program at Ohio State’s Fisher College of Business.

Border States Electric is ranked #6 on Electrical Wholesaling's 2025 Top 100 Distributor ranking.