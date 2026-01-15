Grozdanovski Promoted to Director of Operations for K/E Electric Supply Corp.

K/E Electric Supply Corp (Mount Clemens, MI)

Team K/E has promoted Lou Grozdanovski as its director of Operations, a newly created position at K/E. He previously served as branch manager of the company’s headquarters and in the new role plans to help K/E further strengthen internal operations and outward customer service. His career spans over 32 years in the electrical industry, with managerial roles throughout.

“Lou, in his new position, will help us be a better version of ourselves," said Ryan Kuchenmeister, president, in the press release. “Each of our branches carry their own unique strengths and skills that can be cross-pollinated across the company. We’re confident that sharing the best of what each branch has to offer will sharpen the tools K/E already holds.”

K/E Electric Supply Corp has five locations in Metro Detroit and recently acquired a neighboring building to the headquarters in Mount Clemens. The company expects the expansion of warehouse space (and renovations that are underway) will solidify K/E Electric’s position in the southeastern Michigan market.

K/E is ranked #79 on Electrical Wholesaling's 2025 Top 100 ranking.