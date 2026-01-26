Border States Names Bishoff as VP Industrial Solutions

Border States (Fargo, ND)

Richelle Bishoff is now VP Industrial Solutions. She succeeds Shane Kerska in the role ahead of Kerska’s planned retirement March 31, 2026.

In her new role, Bishoff will lead the development and execution of Border States’ industrial strategy, driving growth in the segment through innovative services and solutions for industrial customers.

She has been an employee-owner at Border States for more than 15 years, holding multiple supply chain roles across inventory, sourcing and costing functions, with leadership and experience in both operational and customer-facing capacities. Most recently, she served as VP-Procurement and currently serves as deputy chair for the organization’s Leadership Council.

The 100% employee-owned company is rated the sixth largest electrical distributor in the United States by Electrical Wholesaling.