Kerska Retires as Border States’ VP Industrial Solutions

“When I first got behind the wheel of a delivery truck as a part-time driver in 1993, I never could have imagined I would have so many opportunities at Border States,” Kerska said in the press release, adding that it’s the relationships he’s developed along the way that have made all the difference. “People say this all the time, and it is true; I will miss the employee-owners, vendors and customers I was lucky enough to work with over the years. So many mentors, team members and co-workers who made my career here something I am very proud of.”

Border States was established in 1952 and supplies products and services to construction, industrial and utility customers. The 100% employee-owned company is ranked the sixth largest electrical distributor in the United States by Electrical Wholesaling. Border States has more than 3,600 employee-owners and 129 branches in 32 states.