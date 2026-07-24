Rudolf Named Border States VP of Information Security

Border States (Fargo, ND)

Kelly Rudolf has been named VP – Information Security at Border States. Rudolf has been with the company since 2003 and has served in a series of progressive leadership roles, most recently as Information security director. He has helped lead, develop and execute Border States’ enterprise security strategy and has established a strong culture of cybersecurity preparedness and accountability.

“The impact of Kelly’s leadership extends beyond technology,” said Jason Stein, chief information officer at Border States, in the press release. “Having an employee-owner of his caliber, in this role, is remarkable. As VP Information Security, Kelly will continue leading Border States’ efforts to enhance cyber resilience, manage enterprise risk and support the company’s ongoing growth and digital transformation.”

The 100% employee-owned Border States is rated the sixth largest electrical distributor in the United States by Electrical Wholesaling magazine. Border States has more than 3,500 employee-owners and 125 locations in 31 states.