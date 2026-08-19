United Electric Supply Announces OnPoint Automation Leadership Promotions

United Electric Supply Co. Inc. (Wilmington, DE)

The company announced two leadership promotions within its OnPoint Automation team. Angela Holowka has been promoted to director of operations, OnPoint Automation, and Will DeSantis has been promoted to director of sales, OnPoint Automation.

Holowka will lead operational strategies, oversee day-to-day execution, and support the group’s long-term growth through innovation and process improvement. Leveraging her mechanical engineering background, Holowka brings a broad combination of technical, operational and leadership experience to the position.

Will DeSantis will drive the team’s strategic direction, expand service offerings and advance the adoption of innovative technologies in the industry.

"Angela and Will have demonstrated exceptional leadership, technical expertise and a commitment to helping our customers succeed,” said Tony Buonocore, CEO & president, United, in the press release. “Their dedication, passion for solving complex challenges and strategic vision will continue to drive the growth of the OnPoint Automation team.”

United’s OnPoint Automation division provides a broad range of automation services, including lighting controls and design, energy and power management solutions, building and industrial automation expertise, software implementation, and ongoing support. Backed by local subject matter experts, certified technicians, and in-house engineers, the team helps customers optimize facility operations, improve efficiency, and provide wholistic solutions for increasingly complex building and industrial systems.