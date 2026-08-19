Rexel USA Appoints Hanna Chief Revenue Officer

Rexel USA (Dallas, TX)

Mike Hanna has been appointed Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) to lead efforts to drive profitable growth and commercial excellence across the business, with responsibility for sales operations, sales enablement, marketing, pricing and supplier relations.

“Mike’s appointment reflects our commitment to aligning the commercial organization around our Axelerate 2028 priorities,” said Roger Little, Rexel USA’s president and CEO. In the press release. “His experience and leadership will help us accelerate growth while driving greater alignment across the commercial organization and delivering more value for customers.”