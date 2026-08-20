Crawford Appoints Dibua VP of Finance

Crawford/Sonepar (Houston, TX)

Diana Dibua was appointed VP of Finance. As the latest addition to the organization’s executive team, she will lead financial operations and support business leadership.

In this role, she will drive and support organizational performance through cross-functional partnerships and ongoing strategic vision and direction. In addition to helping Crawford drive continued profitable growth, she will guide leaders on sustainable, efficient, data-driven branch operations.

Dibua brings more than 15 years of financial leadership experience across multi-national industrial corporations, including specialty wire and cable manufacturing as well as oil & gas.