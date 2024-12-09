  • E-NEWSLETTER SUBSCRIPTIONS
    Team-KE Promotes Ryan Kuchenmeister to President/CEO 

    Dec. 9, 2024
    K/E Electric Supply (Mount Clemens, Michigan): The company promoted General Manager Ryan Kuchenmeister to president/CEO of the company.  He has been with the company his entire career, holding prior roles in the warehouse, counter, and outside sales, until being promoted to general manager two years ago.  Ryan is grandson of the company’s founder, Wayne Kuchenmeister and demonstrates a similar vision of “Make It So…”.  Ryan continues to maintain the role of general manager. 

    The board of directors also realigned other titles, promoting Rhandi Kuchenmeister to V.P./secretary.  Rhandi is the head of Purchasing for Team-KE, often taking the leading role on “special projects” before they become public.  Former president Rock W. Kuchenmeister will continue his fiscal, analysis and general guidance duties for the company, as treasurer. 

