Power-Flo Technologies Acquires Assets of Crescent Electric Supply Co.’s Bronx Branch

Crescent Electric Supply Co., East Dubuque, IL, has signed an agreement to sell the assets of its Bronx, NY, branch to Long Island Electrical Distributing, a Power-Flo Technologies company (PFT). The transaction closed on Aug. 30.

Crescent Electric Supply Co.’s president and CEO Marty Burbridge said in the press release, “This decision was made to strengthen the business and provide continuity for our employee base and customers in the market. Power-Flo Technologies is well-positioned to give our employees and customers’ opportunities to grow and thrive.”

Jerry DiCunzolo, owner and president of Power-Flo Technologies said in the press release that the company “is unique in its multi-faceted approach of providing services, supplies, and solutions to our customers’ projects from conception to completion, by offering in-house engineering, and support solutions. We believe that with these strengths we will continue to provide the same outstanding customer service and support that the Crescent Electric Supply Co. customer values and trusts.”

Power-Flo Technologies is a unique family of companies consisting of distributors, fabricators, manufacturers, and motor and pump repair firms serving the Northeast from New Jersey to Maine. As a master distributor and manufacturers’ representative with system solutions,Power-Flo Technologies offers a diverse offering of products and service, engineering support, 14 facilities, and more than 300 employees. This diversity of product, capability, and service enables PFT to bridge the needs of the electrical, institutional, MRO & OEM industrial, as well as the plumbing and mechanical trades.

Crescent Electric Supply Co. has 140-plus branch locations in 26 states. In addition to the Crescent Electric brand, customers are served by BA Supply in Missouri; Interstate Electric Supply in Idaho; Mesco Electrical Supply in Ohio; Womack Electric Supply in Virginia and North Carolina; Stoneway Electric Supply in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho; and National Electric Supply in New Mexico.