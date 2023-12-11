New York State and Semiconductor Consortium to Invest $10-Billion in R&D Facility for Chip Development

Governor Kathy Hochul announced a $10 billion partnership with leaders from the semiconductor industry such as IBM, Micron, Applied Materials, Tokyo Electron and others to establish a next-generation semiconductor research and development center at NY CREATES’ Albany NanoTechComplex.

Announced on Dec. 11, the press release says the partnership will fund the construction of a cutting-edge High NA Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography Center – the first and only publicly owned High NA EUV Center in North America – that will support the research and development of the world’s most complex and powerful semiconductors. In addition to what is said to be a transformative investment in New York’s Capital Region, this partnership will make New York home to the nation's most advanced, publicly owned semiconductor R&D infrastructure, support the long-term growth of New York’s tech economy and create and retain thousands of direct, indirect, and union construction jobs.

“This $10 billion partnership to bring innovative chips research to the Capital Region should send a message to the entire industry: New York is open for business,” Governor Hochul said in the press release. “From our Green CHIPS legislation to Micron’s historic investment and the creation of GO-SEMI, we’re building the future of semiconductor research right here in New York. This industry is creating real opportunity in our state with major regional investments, countless new jobs, and bold commitments to workforce development and sustainability, and my administration will keep working with elected and industry leaders to make New York a global chipmaking superpower.”