Vantage Data Centers Gets $6.4-Billion Cash Infusion to Fuel Future Growth

Vantage Data Centers, which operates 32 data center campuses on five continents, has big growth plans, fueled in part by a $6.4-billion equity investment led by DigitalBridge Group Inc. and Silver Lake.

“We are delighted that Silver Lake is joining DigitalBridge to support Vantage’s continued expansion across North America and EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa),” said Sureel Choksi, president and CEO of Vantage, in the press release. “Cloud computing, AI and related technologies are driving unprecedented demand for digital infrastructure. The market opportunity in front of us is extraordinary, and we are excited to chart our next phase of growth with two premier investors who have been great partners to us and have an unmatched understanding of our global technology customers and their infrastructure needs.”