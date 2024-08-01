Lumen Reserves 10% of Corning’s Fiber Capacity  to Prepare for Data Center & Network Expansion

The rapid advancement of generative artificial intelligence requires at least 10 times more fiber connections within data centers, as well as a robust fiber network to transmit information between these data hubs. To prepare for this demand, Lumen signed an agreemen to reserve 10% of Corning's global fiber capacity for each of the next two years.

The agreement, Lumen's largest cable purchase, will equip Lumen to meet the network infrastructure needs of major data center operators for years to come, including Microsoft, which announced last week that it's investing with Lumen to support the rising demand on its data centers.

"The rise of AI is driving technology companies to quickly secure fiber and bandwidth before their competition," said Kate Johnson, president and CEO, Lumen Technologies, in the press release. "With Corning, we are building the backbone of the AI economy. This partnership gives Lumen status as a preferred partner and secures a significant supply of next-generation fiber today and in the future."

"As generative AI increases bandwidth requirements between data centers, we're pleased to reach an agreement with Lumen Technologies to provide our latest optical fiber and cable innovations to facilitate Lumen's build of a new network to interconnect AI-enabled data centers," said Wendell Weeks, Corning’s chairman and CEO. "This marks the first outside-plant deployment of Corning's new gen-AI fiber and cable system, which will enable Lumen to fit anywhere from two-to-four times the amount of fiber into their existing conduit."