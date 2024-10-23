Eaton Wins Contract to Help Modernize Miami’s Metromover Rapid-Transit System

Eaton is helping Miami-Dade Transportation & Public Works update the electrical system supporting its Metromover mass transit system that carried more than 6.5 million riders in 2023. The project is supported by Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) funding and is part of Miami-Dade County’s broader $153-million initiative to expand and upgrade the reliability of its automated train network. The project is expected to be completed by early 2025.

Eaton is supplying the transit authority with low-voltage air replacement circuit breakers and new motor control components to modernize 21 aging electrical substations. The company’s retrofit capabilities will help boost the electrical capacity, reliability and safety of the Metromover to support its planned expansion without significant cost or additional footprint required for complete substation replacement.

Eaton solutions will enable Miami-Dade Transportation & Public Works to monitor and manage its electrical systems to increase uptime and reliability. The company said in a press release that its digitalization approach provides a better way to manage power, supporting insights into equipment health and notifications of potential issues before they result in downtime.

“The future of transportation is considerably more electric, and we’re excited to enable the large-scale infrastructure projects needed to make it happen,” said Igor Stamenkovic, senior VP and general manager for Eaton’s Electrical Engineering Services & Systems division, in the press release. “By modernizing the existing energy systems to work smarter, safer and more resiliently, we’re helping Miami-Dade Transportation & Public Works prepare for the future in a timely and cost-effective manner by avoiding complete infrastructure overhaul.”