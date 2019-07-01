Menu
Q2 Pulse of Lighting Report Offers Updates on Tariffs and Market Conditions

Tariffs continue to have a big impact on pricing in the lighting market according to this new study by Channel Marketing Group and the William Blair investment firm.

The Q2 Pulse of Lighting Report, jointly published by David Gordon’s Channel Marketing Group and the William Blair investment firm is out and it offers some interesting insight into the state of today’s lighting market, based 206 responses – 81 distributors and 124 manufacturer personnel and reps.

The report has all sorts of interesting nuggets on the lighting market. One respondent said there’s more focus by all on contractor-grade products, which blurs the line between spec and contractor-grade products. “This further denigrates the marketing messaging of name brands are of a higher product quality than imports,” the respondent said.

The report also said 30% of the distributor respondents focus on what it called the “top 7” lighting manufacturers: (Acuity, Eaton Lighting, Hubbell Lighting, Current powered by GE, Cree, Philips Lighting and RAB Lighting).

The full results of the report are available for $19 at www.electricaltrends.com.  Contact David Gordon, president of Channel Marketing for additional details at [email protected].

