QED Undergoes Major Expansions and Renovations

Quality Electrical Distribution (QED), a Sonepar company, will be opening a new branch in Littleton, CO, this fall. A grand opening is being scheduled for spring 2020 to celebrate the new branch, which focuses on digital planning and solutions onsite.

This past March, the Broomfield, CO, branch re-opened in a new facility, featuring 31,500 sq ft and over $1.4 million in inventory. Some of the services provided by this branch are conduit bending and threading, storage solutions and wire cutting. QED is also planning additional changes and expansions, including a counter renovation of their Loveland, CO, branch and a new Galleria lighting showroom, set to open later this year in Arapahoe County.

“We’re constantly focused on how to better serve our customers,” said Dave Dahl, president of QED, in the press release. “Investing in our existing branches and expanding our footprint helps us ensure we keep our customers’ businesses running smoothly.”