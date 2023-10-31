  • E-NEWSLETTER SUBSCRIPTIONS
    Champion Fiberglass Appoints Centauri Martin in NM, El Paso, TX & Southern CO

    Oct. 31, 2023
    Centauri Martin boasts more than 35 years of experience in the electrical market.

    Centauri Martin will represent Champion Fiberglass in New Mexico, El Paso and Southern Colorado. Located in the Southwest, Centauri Martin boasts more than 35 years of experience in the electrical market. It has been an affiliate of JD Martin since 2020.

    Centauri Martin has a team of 13 salespeople with both contractor and end-user specialists serving a diverse market mix including oil, natural gas, coal, the federal government, film production, data centers and trenewable energy. The company also utilizes JD Martin’s 14-member commodity team.