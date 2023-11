Chalfant Manufacturing announced a shift in representation in the Intermountain region and the U.S. Mountain West region. ASA Electrical Solutions has assumed the role in Idaho and Utah.

Joe Stone, ASA sales rep, said in the press release, “We look forward to exposing the Chalfant brand and industry-leading product lines to the electrical distributor, contractor and end-user communities in Utah and Idaho and proving Chalfant’s mantra of being ‘ridiculously easy to do business with.’"