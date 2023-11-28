NEMRA to Offer Demand Generation Training at 2024 Annual Conference in Vegas

NEMRA believes that while the future is inevitable, how its members plan for it will determine their future success.

The National Electrical Manufacturers Representatives Association (NEMRA) is pioneering the way forward with its latest professional development program, Demand Generation – Sales Mastery. This initiative directly aligns with the critical traits for future success identified in NEMRA's 2020 ROTF study:

Product expertise

Demand generation

Planning

Marketing

Technology

Focused on demand generation, this two-day in-person bootcamp, led by Dr. Jeffrey Magee, is scheduled prior to NEMRA24. The program not only educates but immerses participants in strategies crucial for thriving in the evolving electrical B2B industry. Participation in this program is pivotal for those aiming to be at the forefront of the industry. It offers a blend of expert insights, networking opportunities, and actionable strategies, making it a cornerstone for those striving to meet the demands of tomorrow's electrical sales landscape.

With Demand Generation - Sales Mastery, NEMRA reaffirms its commitment to preparing its members for a future where adaptability, expertise, and innovation are key. Registration and additional information are available by contacting Mary James at [email protected] or Keith Money at [email protected].