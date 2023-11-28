  • E-NEWSLETTER SUBSCRIPTIONS
  • EW DIGITAL EDITION
  • ADVERTISE

    • Latest from Rep News

    Sblc Photo
    Asa Rep Logo
    226496518 © Mohd izzuan Roslan / DreamsTime
    Acquisitions 2023 Photo 226496518 &copy; Mohd Izzuan Roslan Dreamstime
    60886103 © Kheng Ho Toh / DreamsTime
    Rep Appointment Illustration 60886103 &copy; Kheng Ho Toh Dreamstime
    Getty Images
    Rep Appointments Getty Images 1025 1139379177 Z Wei Rep
    Getty Images / wei rep
    Rep Appointments Getty Images 1025 1139379177 Z Wei Rep
    Flynn Reynolds Acquisition
    Getty Images
    Getty Images 1139379177 Z Wei Rep
    Forward Solutions Logo2
    kheng ho to / DreamsTime
    rep_appointment_illustration_60886103__kheng_ho_to
    1. News
    2. Rep News

    NEMRA to Offer Demand Generation Training at 2024 Annual Conference in Vegas

    Nov. 28, 2023
    Focused on demand generation, this two-day in-person bootcamp, led by Dr. Jeffrey Magee, is scheduled prior to NEMRA24.

    NEMRA believes that while the future is inevitable, how its members plan for it will determine their future success.

    The National Electrical Manufacturers Representatives Association (NEMRA) is pioneering the way forward with its latest professional development program, Demand Generation – Sales Mastery. This initiative directly aligns with the critical traits for future success identified in NEMRA's 2020 ROTF study:

    • Product expertise
    • Demand generation
    • Planning
    • Marketing
    • Technology

    Focused on demand generation, this two-day in-person bootcamp, led by Dr. Jeffrey Magee, is scheduled prior to NEMRA24. The program not only educates but immerses participants in strategies crucial for thriving in the evolving electrical B2B industry. Participation in this program is pivotal for those aiming to be at the forefront of the industry. It offers a blend of expert insights, networking opportunities, and actionable strategies, making it a cornerstone for those striving to meet the demands of tomorrow's electrical sales landscape.

    With Demand Generation - Sales Mastery, NEMRA reaffirms its commitment to preparing its members for a future where adaptability, expertise, and innovation are key. Registration and additional information are available by contacting Mary James at [email protected] or Keith Money at [email protected].